Sweden reports 9,192 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths since Wednesday

STOCKHOLM, May 14 (Reuters) - Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, has registered 9,192 new coronavirus cases since Wednesday, health agency statistics showed on Friday.

The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 8 new deaths, taking the total to 14,275. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and sometimes weeks.

Sweden’s death rate per capita is many times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours’ but lower than in most European countries that opted for lockdowns. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard)