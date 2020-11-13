Sweden reports record 5,990 new COVID-19 cases as second wave strikes

FILE PHOTO: A sign reminding people to respect social distancing is seen amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the Central Station in Stockholm, Sweden November 09, 2020. TT News Agency/Amir Nabizadeh via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden, whose unorthodox virus-fighting strategy has garnered global attention, registered a record 5,990 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest since the start of the pandemic, Health Agency statistics showed.

The increase compared with a high of 4,697 daily cases recorded earlier this month.

Sweden registered 42 new deaths, taking the total to 6,164 deaths. Sweden’s death rate per capita is several times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours but somewhat lower than some larger European countries such as Spain.