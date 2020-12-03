Sweden's COVID-19 death toll rises above 7,000

STOCKHOLM, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Sweden, whose unorthodox pandemic strategy placed it in the global spotlight, registered 35 new COVID-19 related deaths, Health Agency statistics showed on Thursday, taking the total to 7,007.

Sweden registered 6,485 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. The increase compared with a previous high of 7,240 daily cases recorded two weeks ago.

Sweden’s death rate per capita is several times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours but lower than several European countries that opted for lockdowns. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Edmund Blair)