Swedish c.bank extends commercial paper purchase programme

STOCKHOLM, May 8 (Reuters) - Sweden’s central bank said on Friday it would widen its commercial paper purchases aimed at helping cushion the effects from the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy.

The Riksbank said its purchases of commercial paper would from May 11 also include paper with a remaining time to maturity of up to six months. It said it would continue to purchase commercial paper between June 1 and Sept. 30.

“The situation on the market for commercial paper has gradually stabilised since the Riksbank began buying commercial paper,” it said in a statement.

“However, the market situation is still uncertain. It is therefore important that the Riksbank continues to contribute to the stable development of the market.”