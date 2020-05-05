Sweden's c.bank says to keep offering dollar loans to banks

STOCKHOLM, May 5 (Reuters) - Sweden’s central bank said on Tuesday it had decided to offer banks loans in dollars through auctions every second Thursday from May 14.

The Riksbank decided in March to offer loans of up to $60 billion to banks against collateral. It has held five auctions, the most recent on April 30.

Dollar loans are one of the measures the Riksbank is offering banks to alleviate the negative effects on the real economy of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander, editing by Anna Ringstrom)