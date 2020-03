STOCKHOLM, March 27 (Reuters) - Sweden’s central bank said on Friday it had allotted 39 billion Swedish crowns ($3.89 billion) in loans to banks for onlending to businesses as part of its package to support credit and limit the effects of the coronavirus on the economy.

The Riksbank had offered to lend 100 billion Swedish crowns at zero interest.

It was the second such auction which has been undersubscribed. ($1 = 10.0174 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Johan Ahlander)