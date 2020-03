STOCKHOLM, March 27 (Reuters) - Sweden’s central bank said on Friday it would buy covered bonds for 20 billion Swedish Crowns ($2.01 billion) next week and that it would make further purchases of government and mortgage bonds totaling 35 billion crowns before the end of April.

The Riksbank said it intends to hold an auction for covered bonds on Wednesday, 1 April, for 20 billion Swedish crowns. ($1 = 9.9534 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard)