Swedish c.bank's Skingsley says changes in rates possible in recovery phase

STOCKHOLM, May 27 (Reuters) - Adjusting Swedish benchmark interest rates is a possibility to support the economy as it recovers, the central bank’s First Deputy Governor Cecilia Skingsley said on Wednesday.

“The rate instrument is also on the table as a potential measure,” Skingsley said. “When we have passed the most acute phase of the crisis ... then it is possible that in order to support the recovery, we also work with the repo rate. But that remains to be seen.”

The central bank has launched a raft of measures, including loans in dollars and crowns and an expanded programme of asset purchases, to support credit supply and liquidity in the banking system. (Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Hugh Lawson)