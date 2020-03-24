Swedish central bank to auction $10 bln to banks on Thursday

STOCKHOLM, March 24 (Reuters) - Sweden’s central bank said on Tuesday it would hold a $10 billion auction for banks on March 26.

It said the auction would be coordinated with the central banks of Norway and Denmark.

“The dollar loans are one of the measures the Riksbank is offering to the banks to alleviate the negative effects on the real economy of the coronavirus pandemic,” it said in a statement.

Last week, the U.S. Federal Reserve opened up swap lines to nine central banks including those of Denmark, Norway and Sweden to tap up to a combined total of $450 billion. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander, editing by Anna Ringstrom)