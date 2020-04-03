Swedish central bank to buy 32 bln SEK in commercial paper

STOCKHOLM, April 3 (Reuters) - Swedish central bank said on Friday it would buy 32 billion crowns ($3.14 billion) in commercial paper as it expands its asset purchases to ease the effects on the economy from the coronavirus outbreak.

“The Riksbank is now offering to purchase between 8 April and 31 May commercial paper issued in Swedish krona by Swedish non-financial corporations to a nominal total amount of 32 billion,” the central bank said in a statement.

To support the economy, the central bank has said it will offer 500 billion crowns ($49.26 billion) in loans to companies via banks and boost its purchases of securities by 300 billion crowns. It is also offering $60 billion in funding in dollars. ($1 = 10.1811 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Alison Williams)