UPDATE 1-Swedish central banker says rate cut possible during recovery

* Rate cut possible to support recovery

* Pandemic measures focused on balance sheet currently

* Benchmark rate already at 0% (Adds further central banker, analyst comment)

STOCKHOLM, May 27 (Reuters) - Sweden’s central bank could cut its benchmark interest rate below 0% to support the economy as it recovers from the outbreak of the novel coronavirus and measures to contain it, the central bank’s first deputy governor, Cecilia Skingsley, said on Wednesday.

The Riksbank has offered a series of measures, including loans in dollars and crowns and an expanded programme of asset purchases, to support credit supply and liquidity in the banking system. But it has stood out among central banks in not cutting its key rate.

“The rate instrument is also on the table as a potential measure,” Skingsley said. “When we have passed the most acute phase of the crisis ... then it is possible that in order to support the recovery, we also work with the repo rate. But that remains to be seen.”

The Riksbank is in a bit of a bind - much like the European Central Bank, which has not cut either. Rates were already ultra-low before the crisis and, some argue, near the lower bound, where further cuts are either ineffective or actually counterproductive.

With the benchmark rate currently at 0%, a cut could mean that households in effect would have to pay to deposit money at banks, though that did not happen in the period from early 2015 to late 2019 during which the repo rate dipped as low as -0.50%.

Banks could also be forced to pay to park excess liquidity overnight at the Riksbank.

“Someone has to pay for negative rates,” said Torbjorn Isaksson, an economist at Nordea.

Not only that, Isaksson said, with recovery expected to take some time, the Riksbank could be stuck in negative territory again for a long time if it cut again.

Skingsley said that market pricing indicated that a rate cut remained a possibility.

“There are some who are sceptical, but I think that the interest rate market has understood that there is possibility that the benchmark rate ... can go under zero again,” she said.