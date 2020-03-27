Financials
March 27, 2020 / 8:44 AM / Updated an hour ago

Virus impact on Swedish firms now significant-c.bank business survey

STOCKHOLM, March 27 (Reuters) - Swedish companies are now being seriously affected by the outbreak of the coronavirus through disruptions to production, reduced demand and financing difficulties a regular survey of businesses by the central bank showed on Friday.

“Several manufacturing companies consider that the terms for financing have deteriorated and a shortage of liquid funds is regarded as the biggest problem,” the Riksbank said in a statement.

It said that travel agencies, restaurants and hotels had been seriously affected, while the non-durable goods segment has seen a sharp increase in sales, not least tinned goods, toilet paper and pharmaceuticals. The clothing trade is also reporting a clear decline in sales. (Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Johan Ahlander)

