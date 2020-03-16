RPT-Swedish debt office to increase short term borrowing to finance crisis package

(Repeats to additional alerts)

STOCKHOLM, March 16 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Debt Office said on Monday it would increase short term borrowing in order to finance the government’s crisis package, announced earlier to shield industry from the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

“The Debt Office has considerable flexibility and the capacity, within its liquidity management to deal with the payments that will be made as the crisis package is used,” Anna Sjulander, the Debt Office’s head of borrowing, said in a statement.

“We also have the room to increase borrowing in bonds in the longer term if that were needed, but that is not the case at the moment.”

Earlier on Monday, the government launched a crisis package worth over 300 billion Swedish crowns ($30.66 billion). ($1 = 9.7856 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Alex Richardson)