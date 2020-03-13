Swedish Debt Office says ready to support economy if needed

STOCKHOLM, March 13 (Reuters) - Swedish Debt Office said on Friday it was ready to take action to take action, if needed, support the economy as it deals with the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

“If needed, the Debt Office has in the current situation ... a number of tools it can use to address different scenarios and to maintain financial stability,” it said in a statement.

It said it could offer state guarantees and loans, and could increase the pace of borrowing if the government needed to spend more to support the economy.

Earlier on Friday, the central bank said it would make available up to 500 billion Swedish crowns ($51.25 billion)in loans for banks to ensure credit continued to flow to Swedish companies. ($1 = 9.7567 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Johan Ahlander)