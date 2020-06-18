Swedish economy to shrink slightly less than previously expected - Fin Min

STOCKHOLM, June 18 (Reuters) - The Swedish economy is expected to shrink around 6% this year, slightly less than in the previous forecast, Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson told reporters on Thursday.

“We have seen some positive signs that we might have reached the bottom and are on our way back up,” Andersson told reporters.

The economy is expected to rise by 3.0% in 2021 and by 4.4% in 2022.

In its previous forecast from May the government had GDP declining around 7% this year. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander, Editing by Helena Soderpalm)