Swedish Fin Min says economic downturn looking worse than previously expected

STOCKHOLM, April 24 (Reuters) - The downturn in Sweden’s economy looks like being worse than the 4.2 percent base-case scenario presented by the government in its spring budget in the middle of April, Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Friday.

“If were were to do an update of annual GDP today, the judgement is that we would land somewhere in the middle of ... -4.2 and -10%,” Andersson told reporters at a news conference. The government gave a base-case and more negative case scenario in its Spring budget on Apri1 15