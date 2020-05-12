Swedish govt allots fresh spending to boost care sector

STOCKHOLM, May 12 (Reuters) - Sweden’s centre-left government said on Tuesday it would spend 2.2 billion crowns ($222 million) to bolster health and elderly care, paying toward the education of staff and training of job seekers in the sector.

The government said in a statement it was also earmarking an additional 2 billion crowns to compensate regions and municipalities for the costs of the COVID-19 pandemic while allotting smaller funds to central government authorities.

“If we need to top up resources further, we will do so,” Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson told a news conference.

The government has step by step rolled out a vast spending package to cushion the pandemic’s blow to the economy, including temporarily taking on the brunt of the cost for furloughed workers and making up for lost revenues at struggling firms. ($1 = 9.9004 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard, editing by Anna Ringstrom)