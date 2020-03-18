Sweden to raise export guarantees to $50 bln - Export Credit Agency

STOCKHOLM, March 18 (Reuters) - The Swedish Export Credit Agency said on Wednesday that the Swedish government will propose raising the credit guarantee framework to 500 billion Swedish crowns ($49.38 billion).
The Export Credit Agency, offers guarantees for payments and financing in export transactions. The agency takes some of the risk for Swedish export companies and commercial banks in order to facilitate trade.
$1 = 10.1263 Swedish crowns Reporting by Johan Ahlander and Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson