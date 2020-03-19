Financials
Swedish c.bank says agrees $60 bln swap facility with U.S. Fed

STOCKHOLM, March 19 (Reuters) - Sweden’s central banks said on Thursday it was among a number of central banks that had agreed a swap facility with the Federal Reserve in the United States to meet market demand for dollar funding.

“As a preventive measure, the Riksbank and the US Federal Reserve have agreed on a swap facility of USD 60 billion,” the Riksbank said in a statement. “As a result, the Riksbank is increasing its capacity to offer loans in US dollars in Sweden.”

The agreement will be in place for at least six months. (Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Toby Chopra)

