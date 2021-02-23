Swedish finance minister says recovery "pause" to linger through Q1

STOCKHOLM, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Swedish Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said that a phase of slower recovery in the global economy was likely to linger through the first quarter amid a high level of COVID-19 infections and related restrictions. “I think we can expect that the pause in the recovery will continue also through the current quarter,” Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson told a news conference.
She also said the Swedish government would extend and step up support measures to ease companies and households through the pandemic. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander and Niklas Pollard)
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.