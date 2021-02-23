Swedish finance minister says recovery "pause" to linger through Q1

STOCKHOLM, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Swedish Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said that a phase of slower recovery in the global economy was likely to linger through the first quarter amid a high level of COVID-19 infections and related restrictions. “I think we can expect that the pause in the recovery will continue also through the current quarter,” Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson told a news conference.

She also said the Swedish government would extend and step up support measures to ease companies and households through the pandemic. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander and Niklas Pollard)