Sweden advises against non-essential travel to Northern Italy due to coronavirus

STOCKHOLM, March 6 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Foreign Ministry on Friday said it was advising against non-essential travels to nine regions in Northern Italy until further notice in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The ministry also said in a separate statement it was advising against non-essential travel to the city of Daegu and the Gyeongbuk province in South Korea.

Italy and South Korea are two of the countries hardest hit from the coronavirus spread apart from China.