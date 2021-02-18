Sweden extends recommendation for indoor sports, public pools to remain shut

STOCKHOLM, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Sweden’s government on Thursday extended the recommendation for public pools, indoor sport centres and museums to remain shut until March 7 to limit the spread of COVID-19 amid rising fears of a third wave of the pandemic.

“In many places throughout the country, the decline in the number of patients in intensive care has ceased,” Prime Minister Stefan Lofven told a news conference.

“The Health Agency’s assessment is that the risk of a third wave is significant. We must take that seriously.”

Worries about a third wave have risen in recent days as the rate of new infections has inched higher after falling since the end of last year. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard)