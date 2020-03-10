Swedish government to submit extra budget bill due to coronavirus outbreak

STOCKHOLM, March 10 (Reuters) - The Swedish government will soon present an extra supplementary budget bill to allot additional funds to the public services, the healthcare system and companies, Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson told the TT news agency.

In the interview, Andersson did not specify how much new funds would be made available, but said it would be announced in the “near term.”

“There should not be a shortage of funds to stop the spread of disease,” she was quoted as saying.

Andersson also said that an already announced scheme to allow companies to put workers on shorter hours with the government footing part of the bill would be brought forward. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)