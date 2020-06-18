Around 6% in Sweden have developed COVID-19 antibodies - Swedish Health Agency

STOCKHOLM, June 18 (Reuters) - Around 6 percent of people in Sweden have developed COVID-19 antibodies, a study by the country’s Health Agency showed on Thursday.

“The spread is lower than we have thought but not a lot lower,” Chief Epidemiologist Anders Tegnell told a news conference.

Sweden’s has opted for a more liberal strategy during the pandemic, keeping most schools, restaurants, bars and businesses open as much of Europe hunkered down behind closed doors. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander, editing by Johannes Hellstrom)