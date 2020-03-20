Swedish industrial unions, employers suspend central wage talks

STOCKHOLM, March 20 (Reuters) - Sweden’s industrial employers and unions said they would suspend central wage talks given the uncertainty surrounding economic developments as the coronavirus leads to shutdowns of a large number of businesses.

“The level of uncertainty is just too great at the moment to sign a new deal,” the head of the IF Metall union, Marie Nilsson, said in a statement.

Current wage agreements will be extended until the end of October.

Manufacturers around Sweden are shutting down to limit the spread of the coronavirus. On Friday, truck maker Volvo said it would temporarily lay off all its 20,000 staff in the country. (Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)