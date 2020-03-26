Swedish c.bank says alloted $2 billion loans in dollar auction of $10 bln offered

STOCKHOLM, March 26 (Reuters) - Sweden’s central bank said on Thursday it had allotted $2 billion of three-month loans to banks in a dollar auction out of a maximum $10 billion on offer as part of measures to dampen the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on financial markets.

In a coordinated auction between the three banks, Sweden’s Riksbank had said it would offer loans worth up to $10 billion, Norway’s Norges Bank loans worth up to $5 billion and Denmark’s Nationalbanken loans worth up $20 billion. (Reporting by Nordic Newsrooms; editing by Niklas Pollard)