Swedish markets minister says markets stabilizing thanks to crisis packages

STOCKHOLM, April 16 (Reuters) - Sweden’s financial system has stabilized in the past couple of weeks thanks in part to measures taken by authorities, Financial Markets Minister Per Bolund said on Thursday.

“The situation on the financial markets is somewhat more stable than it was at our most recent meeting on March 24,” Bolund told reporters after a meeting of the Financial Stability Council.

“It shows that the measures we have taken together have had a positive effect.”

Bolund said bank lending had actually increased, boosted by guarantees and liquidity support from authorities.

The council consists of the government, the central bank, the Financial Supervisory Authority and the Debt Office.