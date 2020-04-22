Swedish PM Lofven says not time to ease virus restrictions

STOCKHOLM, April 22 (Reuters) - The danger from the outbreak of the novel coronavirus is far from over and it is not time to ease the restrictions in place to halt its spread, Swedish Prime Minister Stefan said on Wednesday.

“Don’t think for a second that we have got through this now,” Lofven told reporters at a news conference.

He said that the government was not planning to ease restrictions, “on the contrary, the government is ready to take further steps if it were to be needed”, he said.” (Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Johan Ahlander)