Swedish PM Lofven tests negative for COVID-19, to end self-isolation

FILE PHOTO: Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven leaves a meeting at the EU summit, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium early July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has tested negative for COVID-19 and will end the period of self-isolating he underwent as a precaution after a contact met with a person who was found to have been infected with the disease, a spokesman said.

“After a negative COVID-19 test and consultation with a doctor, the Prime Minister will end his isolation,” a spokesman for the PM said in a text message to Reuters on Monday.

Sweden, like much of Europe, has seen infections surge recently, and Lofven said last week he would self-isolate after a person close to him had met someone who was later confirmed to have COVID-19.