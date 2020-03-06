Sweden cbank says ready to act if needed due to coronavirus

STOCKHOLM, March 6 (Reuters) - Sweden’s central bank said on Friday it was too early to say how the coronavirus outbreak would affect the economy but it was prepared to take appropriate action if needed.

The Riksbank said in a statement it was following the situation on financial markets and economic developments both internationally and in Sweden in light of the outbreak.

“It is still too early to draw any definitive conclusions regarding the size of the effects on the economy. It depends on how long the situation lasts and how it develops both internationally and in Sweden,” it said.

“Within our remit of safeguarding financial stability and the inflation target, we are as always prepared to take appropriate action should the need arise.” (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)