Healthcare

Sweden to require negative COVID-19 test for travellers from UK

By Reuters Staff

STOCKHOLM, Dec 30 (Reuters) - People travelling from Britain to Sweden will need to show a negative test result for the new coronavirus before enterting the country, the Swedish government said on Wednesday.

The requirement will come into force on Jan. 1 and will not apply to Swedish citizens, Home Affairs Minister Mikael Damberg told a news conference.

Last week, Sweden shut its borders to travellers from Britain and Denmark with some exceptions.

Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Anna Ringstrom

