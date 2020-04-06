Swedish Labour Board says 25,350 workers registered as unemployed last week

STOCKHOLM, April 6 (Reuters) - More than 25,000 Swedes registered as unemployed in the week between March 30 and April 5, the Labour Board said on Monday, amid a wave of layoffs as companies shut down due to the effects of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

“The number of new people signing on last week was somewhat higher than during any single week during the financial crisis of 2008, which says a lot about how serious the situation is,” Annika Sunden, chief analyst at the Labour Board said in a statement.

The number of people who were given their notice was down on the previous week at 12,733 compared to 18,433. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander)