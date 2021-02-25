Swedish vaccine coordinator says was told Astrazeneca will be able to deliver 150 mln doses to EU in Q2

STOCKHOLM, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Sweden’s vaccine coordinator said on Thursday that according to current information, Astrazeneca will be able to deliver 150 million doses of vaccine to the European Union in the second quarter, as previously communicated.

“It’s still lower than the original contract. We’re not entirely happy but they are trying to find new volumes and we think that is very good,” Swedish vaccine coordinator Richard Bergstrom told a news conference.