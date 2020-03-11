Sweden ready to lower the buffer requirement for banks if needed - watchdog

STOCKHOLM, March 11 (Reuters) - Sweden’s financial watchdog (FI) said on Wednesday it was prepared to lower the countercyclical buffer requirement for banks if needed to support the economy in the face of coronavirus outbreak.

The watchdog said in a statement that Sweden’s banks had plenty of capital and liquidity and stressed the importance that they use their strong position to take a long-term view and maintain their lending by considering customers’ long-term creditworthiness.

“If necessary, FI is ready to lower the countercyclical buffer requirement in order to help support the banks’ lending activities and thus the economy,” the watchdog said. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)