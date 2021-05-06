Pandemic in Sweden could ebb away in summer, Health Agency says

FILE PHOTO: A sign reminding customers about social distancing is placed at the entrance to a grocery store in central Stockholm, Sweden November 16, 2020. Amir Nabizadeh/TT News Agency/via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The third wave of COVID-19 infections in Sweden could ebb away during the summer if citizens continue to follow social distancing recommendations and the vaccination programme proceeds as planned, the Health Agency said on Thursday.

“One scenario is that the spread of the disease decreases from the middle of May ... and flattens off at low levels in July and August,” Johan Carlson, the head of the Public Health Agency told reporters.

He said that if Swedes do not stick to social distancing rules, then infection levels could rise through June before easing due to the vaccination programme.