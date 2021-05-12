Sweden delays plans to ease COVID-19 rules on some public gatherings

STOCKHOLM, May 12 (Reuters) - Sweden will delay plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions on some public gatherings, such as football matches, until June 1, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Wednesday.

The government had said at the end of last month it hoped to ease restrictions and allow more spectators for some outdoor sporting and cultural events from May 17, if the public can maintain social distancing. (Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Alex Richardson)