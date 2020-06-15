Sweden extends ban on visits to elderly care homes due to pandemic

STOCKHOLM, June 15 (Reuters) - Sweden will extend its ban on visits to elderly care homes to Aug. 31, Health Minister Lena Hallengren said on Monday.

“This is one of many tough measures that needs to remain in place,” Hallengren told reporters at a news conference.

More than 4,800 people have died in Sweden after being infected with the novel coronavirus, the vast majority of them over 70 years old and of those, many were resident in elderly care homes.

The ban on visits was put in place on March 30.