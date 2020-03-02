Swedish Public Health Agency calls for suspension of Iran flights over coronavirus

STOCKHOLM, March 2 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Public Health Agency called on Monday for the government’s transport authority to withdraw IranAir’s license to fly to and from Sweden because of the deadly outbreak of coronavirus.

“There is an outbreak of COVID-19 in Iran and the Public Health Agency of Sweden judges that the responsible authorities in Iran do not have control over the situation,” the Agency said in a statement.

IranAir operates direct flights between Sweden and Iran from Stockholm and Gothenburg. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; editing by Niklas Pollard)