Swiss government seeks $1.95 bln to aid aviation sector

ZURICH, April 29 (Reuters) - The Swiss government said on Wednesday it will ask for nearly 1.9 billion Swiss francs ($1.95 billion) from parliament in aid for the struggling aviation sector — including Lufthansa unit Swiss and airline Edelweiss — that was brought to a standstill by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The funds guaranteed by the Swiss government are only to be used for Swiss infrastructure,” the government said in a statement in which it forbid dividends or other payments by the carriers until the public assistance has been repaid.

“EasyJet Switzerland should be able to cover its liquidity needs via its parent company,” the government said ahead of a news conference.