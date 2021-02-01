UPDATE 1-Lufthansa subsidiary Swiss to cut Geneva flights further to 'absolute minimum'

(Adds airline comment, details, background)

ZURICH, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Lufthansa subsidiary Swiss International is reducing its Geneva flight operations further to an “absolute minimum”, citing coronavirus travel restrictions, the company said on Monday.

The reduction means Swiss will operate only 10% of the flights from Geneva during February that it flew in February 2019. The reduction applies from Feb. 1 and will apply until the end of the month, Swiss said.

“In view of the tighter travel restrictions announced by the Swiss Federal Council on 27 January and the resulting decline in demand for air travel, Swiss has been compelled to temporarily reduce its flight operations to an absolute minimum,” the airline said.

The number of Swiss flights using Geneva had already been reduced due to lower passenger numbers during the pandemic. The airport also currently lacks traveller testing facilities.

The airline said it remained committed to Geneva Airport in the long-term and would expand its services again as soon as conditions improved and demand for air travel returned. (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Susan Fenton and Bill Berkrot)