UPDATE 1-Swiss unveil $1.95 bln aid package for virus-hit aviation sector

ZURICH, April 29 (Reuters) - The Swiss government said on Wednesday it will ask for 1.9 billion Swiss francs ($1.95 billion) from parliament in aid for the nation’s aviation sector including Lufthansa units Swiss and Edelweiss after the new coronavirus crippled travel.

The government is seeking 1.275 billion francs in loan guarantees for the carriers and another 600 million francs for companies that provide services to the industry including Swissport International, Gategroup and SR Technics, it said.

Governments across the world are intervening to prop up carriers as estimated revenue losses from the coronavirus pandemic have climbed to $314 billion, the International Air Transport Association said this month, with more than half the world’s airplanes in storage.

“The funds guaranteed by the Swiss government are only to be used for Swiss infrastructure. Future earnings should be prioritised to repay liquidity assistance,” the government said in a statement, adding dividends or other payments would be forbidden until public assistance has been repaid.

The government said that it was not seeking an ownership stake in the airlines as part of its aid package, although it added that the state-backed loans would be secured by shares in Swiss and Edelweiss.

Lufthansa, Europe’s biggest carrier by revenue, is in talks with the German government about a 9 billion euro ($9.77 billion)rescue plan, according to sources. ($1 = 0.9745 Swiss francs) ($1 = 0.9207 euros) (Reporting by John Miller and Silke Koltrowitz, Editing by Michael Shields)