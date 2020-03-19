Swiss financial institutions well equipped for extreme stress - FINMA

ZURICH, March 19 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s financial institutions and market infrastructure are continuing to function well despite the coronavirus pandemic and are well equipped to deal with extreme stress scenarios, Swiss financail market supervisor FINMA said on Thursday.

Banks capital and liquidity buffers were “solid” following significant build-up and were there to be used, should it become necessary, FINMA said.

FINMA also said it had simplified trading rules to allow for working from home and would allow certain routine deadlines and controls to be postponed. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)