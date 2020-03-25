Healthcare
Even chocolate Easter bunnies get face masks in age of coronavirus

BERN, March 25 (Reuters) - Even chocolate Easter bunnies are getting protective face masks as the coronavirus pandemic disrupts traditions in Switzerland and around the world.

At the Bohnenblust bakery in the Swiss capital Bern, the chocolate rabbits with white sugary masks have proved a hit with customers, co-manager Ruth Huber said.

Only a few customers grumbled about the innovative facewear for the bunnies, which sell for 8.50 Swiss francs ($8.70).

