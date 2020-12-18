Swiss coronavirus cases surpass 400,000, deaths top 6,000

People walk in the shopping street during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Lausanne, Switzerland, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

ZURICH (Reuters) - Coronavirus infections rose by 4,478 in a day, data here from Swiss health authorities showed on Friday, as the government met to discuss imposing more stringent restrictions on public life.

The total number of confirmed cases in Switzerland and neighbouring principality Liechtenstein increased to 403,989, the death toll rose by 120 to 6,003, and 184 new hospitalisations kept pressure on the health care system.