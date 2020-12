Swiss report 10,000 new coronavirus cases over three days

People line up next to a chairlift at Les Portes du Soleil ski resort during the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Les Crosets, Switzerland, December 19, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

ZURICH (Reuters) - Coronavirus infections rose by 10,002 since Friday, data here from Swiss health authorities showed on Monday, as Switzerland headed toward tougher restrictions on public life starting on Tuesday to curb the spread of the disease.

The total number of confirmed cases in Switzerland and neighbouring principality Liechtenstein increased to 413,991, the death toll rose by 201 to 6,204, while 391 new hospitalisations kept pressure on the health care system.