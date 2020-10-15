Swiss report 2,613 new coronavirus cases, near record

FILE PHOTO: Busts decorated with protective masks are seen in display windows of an optician shop, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Zurich, Switzerland July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - The number of new coronavirus infections reported on Thursday rose by 2,613 in a day as fresh cases hit their second-highest daily total following Wednesday's record, data here from Switzerland's public health agency showed.

The agency reported a total of 71,317 confirmed cases in Switzerland and tiny neighbouring principality Liechtenstein. The death toll rose by 2 to 1,818.

On Wednesday, the 24-hour total hit 2,823, the most recorded in a day since the pandemic began.