Swiss report 4,068 new coronavirus cases over the weekend

ZURICH, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The number of new coronavirus infections rose by 4,068 over the weekend, data here from Switzerland's public health agency showed on Monday.

The agency reported a total of 64,436 confirmed cases in Switzerland and tiny neighbouring principality Liechtenstein, up from 60,368 on Friday. The death toll rose by 7 to 1,801.

The country reported its first confirmed case in late February and hit a record this month after dwindling to as few as three on June 1.