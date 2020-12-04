Swiss report 4,382 new coronavirus cases in a day

FILE PHOTO: Civil protection agents Karim Melliti and Mehdi Ben Khaelifa perform an antigenic rapid test at the screening center of La Tour Hospital as Swiss civil protection agents are deployed to help during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Meyrin near Geneva, Switzerland, November 26, 2020. Picture taken November 26, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

ZURICH (Reuters) - Coronavirus infections rose by 4,382 in a day, data here from Swiss health authorities showed on Friday, as the cabinet met to discuss its response to the pandemic amid pressure from neighbouring countries to close ski resorts over the holidays.

The total number of confirmed cases in Switzerland and neighbouring principality Liechtenstein increased to 344,497 and the death toll rose by 101 to 4,848, while 199 new hospitalisations kept pressure on the health care system.