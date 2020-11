FILE PHOTO: A man stands in front of a newly-opened COVID-19 testing site of the Stadtspital Waid and Triemli hospital as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in the city centre of Zurich, Switzerland November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

(Reuters) - Coronavirus infections rose by 4,560, data from Swiss health authorities showed on Tuesday.

The total number of confirmed cases in Switzerland and neighbouring principality Liechtenstein increased to 274,534 and the death toll rose by 142 to 3,300.

Switzerland and Liechtenstein reported 5,980 daily new cases a week ago.