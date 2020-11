FILE PHOTO: Employees are seen at a newly-opened COVID-19 testing site of the Stadtspital Waid and Triemli Hospital, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in the city centre of Zurich, Switzerland November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

(Reuters) - Coronavirus infections rose by 6,739 cases in a day, data from Swiss health authorities showed on Friday.

Total confirmed cases in Switzerland and neighbouring principality Liechtenstein increased to 257,135 and the death toll rose by 97 to 2,960.